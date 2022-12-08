Gunshots Heard Near England Team Hotel In Multan Ahead Of Second Test

England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test at Rawalpindi to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (Photo: Reuters)

On the eve of the second Test in Multan, gunshots were heard close to England’s team hotel on Thursday morning which is believed to be an altercation between rival gangs.

According to a report by the Independent, Gunfire was heard around 1km away from where the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan.

Multan will host the second Test between England and Pakistan, commencing on Friday, December 9.

England players have reportedly received the presidential level of security for the ongoing tour of Pakistan. The report added England's training plans for the 2nd Test were unaffected by the shocking incident.

For the second Test, England replaced injured all-rounder Liam Livingstone with fit-again fast bowler Mark Wood in the only change to their squad. Ollie Pope retaining the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Livingstone has returned home after sustaining a knee injury in his debut Test in Rawalpindi, where England pulled off a remarkable 74-run victory for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Wood missed the first Test as he continued his recovery from a hip injury.

"I'll still keep saying that he (Foakes) is the best keeper in the world. It must sound silly to not be picking him but you've got to see the conditions we face here. Pakistan is a very hard place to come and win," Stokes said on the eve of the match.

"Adding Mark Wood into the side gives us the best opportunity to take 20 wickets. That's what we came here to do. We came here to try and win the game of cricket and not be conservative ...," he added.