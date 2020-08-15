33-year-old Raina, who has played several memorable match-winning partnerships with MS Dhoni through his career, announced his retirement just minutes after the former Indian skipper announced his decision to step away from international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The news of Indian batsmen MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s retirement from the international cricket within an hour’s gap on Saturday came as a double shock for the cricket fraternity and the fans alike.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on Instagram along with a picture with Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammates Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma and Ambati Rayudu.

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

One user shared an image of megastar Amitabh Bachchan singing, “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” to denote the friendship between the two players.

Raina also retired with Dhoni.



Dhoni to Raina: pic.twitter.com/RnXZYVnn9I — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) August 15, 2020

“Two lions are leaving the forest. You guys can retire from the field but not from our hearts,” wrote another user

— MSDIIAN FOREVER (@clandestine027) August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina also retired along with Dhoni. This is the greatest friendship since Munna-Circuit — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 15, 2020

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out” and RAINA proves it every time and again by retiring with MSD . True friendship 💔🥺🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/IXa7KFf273

Raina, who made his international debut for India in 2005 -- just an year after Dhoni, shared a special bond with the former wicket-keeper batsman and two often used to spend time together. The southpaw was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad and the 33-year-old batsman had played important knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja