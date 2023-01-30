'Give Him Chance In Shubman Gill’s Place': Ex-Pakistan Star Backs Prithvi Shaw For 3rd T20I Against NZ

India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have failed to impress in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Gill scored 7 and 11 in the first two matches while Kishan added 4 and 19 runs respectively.

The three-match series is leveled at 1-1 after India won a low-scoring thriller by six wickets in the second T20I in Lucknow on Sunday.

For the final and series-deciding game, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has backed youngster Prithvi Shaw over Gill in the playing XI.

Shaw returned to the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand following his decent domestic form. He recently smashed the second-highest first-class score in the Ranji Trophy by an Indian batter.

However, Gill scored a double ton in the ODI recently but his T20I form has been a concern.

“It’s the last game. You’ve seen how Shubman Gill plays. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting young cricketer. He is known for his attacking game. You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place. Shaw has the flair. If he plays consistently, he can do wonders,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran spinner further pointed out that Gill needs to work on his tactics against spinners.

"No doubt Shubman Gill is a fantastic batter, but he needs to look at the flaws in his batting. He needs to work on playing against spin bowlers. India have won, but there is a need for improvement. At times, there’ll be difficult conditions,” Kaneria added.

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.