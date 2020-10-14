Gautam Gambhir made his international debut in 2003 and played several memorable innings in all formats of the game over 15 years, two of which were instrumental in India’s victory in 2011 World Cup and 2007 T-20 World Cup.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on Wednesday. The left-handed batsman represented India in the international cricket for 15 long years and was one of the most reliable openers in all formats of the game.

As a skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir led the team to two Indian Premier League titles — in 2012 and 2014. In 154 IPL appearances, Gambhir scored 4217 runs at an average of 31. 23 and a strike rate of 123.88. Gambhir made his international debut in 2003 and played several memorable innings in all formats of the game over 15 years, two of which were instrumental in India’s victory in 2011 World Cup and 2007 T-20 World Cup. Let us relive some of these innings.

Gambhir’s 97 against Sri Lanka in 2011 World Cup Final

Chasing a modest total of 275 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, Gambhir began the repair world for India when the team was two down with just 31 runs on the scoreboard. The left-handed batsman forged a valuable 109-run partnership with skipper MS Dhoni for the 4th wicket. He was eventually dismissed for 97 but the stage was well set for Dhoni to led India to the second World Cup win. Dhoni might have earned man of the match but it was Gambhir who had steadied the innings after early jolts.

T-20 World Cup 2007 heroics

Just as in 2011 World Cup, wickets fell for early in the final of 20017 ICC T-20 World Cup against Pakistan in South Africa. Gambhir’s gritty 75-run knock off just 54 deliveries guided the team to a respectable total of 157-5 in their 20 overs, which the bowlers managed to defend in the final over of what is considered one of the best nail-biting thrillers of all time. The southpaw’s innings included eight fours and two sixes.

137 in second test match against New Zealand, 2009

Gambhir held the ground for 643 minutes over a period of two days in the second innings to save India from a certain defeat in the second match of the 2009 test series against New Zealand in Napier. India had won the first match of the three-match series. In response to New Zealand’s 6019, India managed to put up 305 in the first innings of the second match. New Zealand enforced a follow on on India as the team faced a certain defeat. Gambhir held the ground for two days, scoring 137 runs and guided the team to a draw.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja