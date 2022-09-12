Gautam Gambhir Snaps With Sri Lanka Flag After Title-Clinching Win Over Pakistan | Watch

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir was seen snapping with the Sri Lankan flag after their 23-run win over Pakistan in the summit clash of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This was Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title and are only behind India, who have won the coveted trophy for seven times.

Gambhir was present in the stadium as he is part of the broadcaster Star Sports' commentary panel. Taking Sri Lanka flag in his hands, Gambhir posed for the camera and it was largely welcomed the Sri Lankan fans presented in the stadium.

Gambhir shared a video of the incident on his Twitter account and he wrote: "Superstar team...Truly deserving!!#CongratsSriLanka."

Defending a target of 171 runs, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets in one over and Pramod Madushan claimed a career-best 4-34 to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in exactly 20 overs.

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 while Hasaranga contributed 36 off 21 balls to help Sri Lanka weather a top order collapse and reach 170/6.

Sri Lanka were 67/5 at the halfway stage of their innings, Hasaranga (36) combined with Rajapaksa in their most productive partnership of 58 runs from 36 balls. Rauf (3-29) removed Hasaranga but Rajapaksa remained unbeaten after an incendiary knock that included three sixes and six fours. It was largely because of his 45-ball blitz that Sri Lanka plundered 103 runs from the last 10 overs.

The victory would taste even better for Sri Lanka, who could not host the tournament at home because of a political and economic crisis in the island nation though they retained the hosts' honour.