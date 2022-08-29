'Surprising But I Hope It Is Not Long-Term': Gautam Gambhir On Dropping Rishabh Pant Against Pakistan

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and most of the Indians were left suprised when Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma informed that team is playing without the services of Rishabh Pant in their opening Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Dinesh Karthik was picked in the playing XI by the team management over Pant for the blockbuster clash.

Hardik Pandya's (33 off 17) heroics with the bat guided India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. While chasing 148 India tweaked their batting order and promoted left-hander Ravindra Jadeja to no. 4, the same position which Pant plays on. However, Jadeja played a 35-run crucial knock and stitched an important 4th wicket partnership with Pandya.



Gambhir opined that India won't have much games ahead of this year's T20 World Cup and there's no time left for experiment.

"I won't experiment from now on because how many games do we have… this Asia Cup? And then you've got what… five more games, six more games and then the World Cup. From now on, you want a settled Playing XI. Yes, you can have your backups as well but that is the way I would have wanted. It is a bit of a surprise because Rishabh Pant has been an X-factor," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You need a left-handed in the middle order. India have a lot of right-handers there, which is one-dimensional. And he has done reasonably well. He can be someone who can open the game for you and he can be a floater as well. A bit surprising but I hope it is not long-term. I will still back Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik. It's a massive surprise," he added.

It will be interesting to see which combination will team prefer in the next Asia Cup encounter is against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31.