Gautam Gambhir Feels Arshdeep Singh Needs To Sort Out This Major Issue In His Bowling, Says 'He Is Not Umran Or Siraj'

Former India cricketer and commentator at present Gautam Gambhir feels that Arshdeep Singh needs to sort out the issue of bowling no balls as soon as possible. The young bowler from Punjab has been subjected to scrutiny ever since he bowled a barrage of no-balls in last 6 T20I matches which costed the team dearly against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

"He is not Umran Malik, he's not Mohammed Siraj. So one thing he needs to do is probably try and keep it very simple and sort his no balls out which is equally important," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Arshdeep had conceded five no-balls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at Pune earlier this month, the most conceded by an Indian bowler. In the first T20I against New Zealand, Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in his last over, including a no-ball, in a match where India eventually lost.

But he came back to pick 2/7 in India's tight six-wicket win on a spinning pitch in Lucknow. "These numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can't afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and it can come back to hurt you and the team big time."

"Just keep the basics right. See, World Cup conditions are completely different from what you normally get back home. In Australia, it was swinging and it was still bouncing, decent carry as well with the new ball. But when you play at the sub-continent, these are flat wickets," added Gambhir.

With the three-match T20I series now levelled at 1-1, India and New Zealand will play the decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Inputs from IANS