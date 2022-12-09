Quest For Power

Gary Ballance Set To Play For Zimbabwe After Agreeing Contract

Gary Ballance played for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2006 before shifting his base to England.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 02:41 PM IST
England batter Gary Ballance (Photo: @YorkshireCCC Twitter)

A day after relinquishing his Yorkshire contract, Gary Ballance has agreed to a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket for Zimbabwe in and for the country of his birth.

Ballance had played 23 Tests for Three Lions between 2014 to 2017 amassing 1,498 runs including four centuries and seven fifties. He also represented England in 16 ODIs, scoring 297 runs with two half-centuries.

Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera.

Commenting on Ballance's contract, Zimbabwe Cricket, Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said: “We are elated to have Gary, an immensely talented and experienced cricketer, back home where it all started for him.

“He is a great addition to our domestic and international set-up and we are looking forward to him making a massive difference for us,” he added.

The 33-year-old Ballance is also excited to play for Zimbabwe.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Zimbabwe Cricket and can’t wait to start work with some great coaches and talented players,” Ballance said.

“The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game. I have kept in touch with a number of people within Zimbabwe cricket over the years and it has been great to watch their recent progress especially,” he added.

