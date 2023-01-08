Game Recognizes Game: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reaction To Virat Kohli's Story About Him Goes Viral, Watch

There is no denying the fact that Suryakumar Yadav is among the top T20 batters in this era. His performance over the last few years in this format keeps him class apart from any other T20 batter. The century against Sri Lanka (112 of 51 balls) on Saturday was a prime example where he decimated the opposition with his range of strokes around the ground.

After this incredible knock, talismanic batter Virat Kohli was left impressed as well as he shared a story on Instagram the next day. BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) official twitter account posted a video, where Suryakumar can be seen reacting to the story. Check out the video here:

Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot 🤗#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023

The 32-year-old was amazed with the story and said 'mazza aagaya' on seeing Kohli's admiration for him. Suryakumar then sent a reply to Direct Message (DM) as he wrote 'Bhau, Bohot saara pyaar. See you soon.'

SKY finished an unbeaten 51-ball century laced with nine sixes and seven maximums in his match-winning knock, the second-fastest ton in men's T20Is by an Indian batter following Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opposition country back in 2017, helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91-runs in the third and final T20 to clinch an impressive 2-1 series win over Island nation.

SKY's unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first player in history to score three T20I centuries as a middle-order batter.