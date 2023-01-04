From Injury Setbacks To Dream India Debut: Shivam Mavi Sends A Compelling Message In Fierce Comeback

'FOR A WHILE IT looked like my dream and will remain a dream', said Shivam Mavi after playing his debut T20I on Tuesday. It was no less than a dream for the young pacer who played his maiden senior game after winning the U-19 World Cup in 2018.

The 24-year-old returned with the figures of 4-22 in his four overs spell against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. He joined the likes of Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha as the only other men's players to take four wickets on their T20I debut for India.

Mavi bagged two early wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva to light up his debut spell. The speedster was brought again by skipper Hardik Pandya to break the crucial 40-run partnership between Wanindu Hasaranga and skipper Dasun Shanka in the 15th over. He scalped Hasaranga (21) to complete his third dismissal of the match.

In his final over, Mavi removed Maheesh Theekshana (1) to complete his four-wicket haul and left Sri Lanka in a spot of bother chasing 163.

Axar Patel did the job for India in the final over of the match as he successfully defended 12 runs and handed India a two-run win to lead the three-match series 1-0.



Commenting on his bowling after the match Mavi said, "The landing zone was a little slippery. Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled."

Mavi had an inspirational journey as he battled multiple injuries and unforeseen obstacles to represent Men in Blue. Despite being part of the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning squad, Mavi had to wait long for India call-up. His then teammates including Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh made their debut much before him.

After being picked at IPL by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following his U-19 World Cup run, Mavi's international career didn't rise as regular injuries stood against him.

In his debut IPL season in 2018, Mavi played nine matches and took five scalps but missed the next season due to a stress fracture. His second stint in the IPL came in 2020 in which he played eight games and took nine wickets. In the 2021 season, he had the best performance bagging 11 wickets in nine fixtures.

Returning after a heal injury for the 2022 IPL season, Mavi's performance dipped as he only took five wickets in six matches. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in December, KKR released Mavi which saw him getting a new franchise - Gujarat Titans - for INR 6 crore.

"After my Under-19 World Cup performance, I thought if I kept performing this consistently, then the India call-up wasn't too far away. But in a short while, once I got injured, that target appeared to have moved much further away. Despite this, I always wanted to keep myself positive. I just focused on my game. Injuries are part and parcel of this game, but you have to keep moving forward," Mavi told ESPNcricinfo.



Mavi thanked India coach Rahul Dravid (then National Cricket Academy director) for his role during his recovery from injury.



"I have always been quite mentally strong. What I have learnt all the while is that injuries are part and parcel of the game. It is easy to be positive when things are going your way, but it is more important to stay positive when you are injured. That's all I ever reminded myself of," the pacer said.

"When I got injured the second time, I was at the NCA and Rahul [Dravid] sir was also there. I was under pressure because of my repeated injuries. That's when I sought him out and asked for his advice. He asked me to just keep my entire focus on the field of play. Injuries will come and go, but it is important to stay prepared for all opportunities that come your way," he added.