New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Besides being a great batsman, Dhoni is also one of the most successful Indian captains to have graced the game. Dhoni has captained India in 332 international matches - 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20Is – which is a world record. A master strategist, Dhoni has been known for sharp cricketing acumen and wondrous reading of match situations. Soon, Dhoni got the moniker of Captain cool for his cool demeanor and calmness in trickiest of situations. Here we have compiled five great decisions that made him one of the sharpest minds in world cricket.

The Big Joginder Sharma Gamble

Well, who can forget this roller coaster of a game when a defiant Misbah-ul-Haq had the Indian team worried after he smashed Harbhajan Singh for three sixes in the 17th over. With just an over left, Dhoni did the unthinkable. He handed over the to rookie medium-pacer Joginder Sharma instead of the veteran off-spinner. The entire country was surprised but the gamble paid off. After starting off with a wide and being hit for a six, Sharma dismissed Misbah-ul-Haq as he att­e­­mpted a fanciful scoop, helping India lift the ICC World Cup T20 in 2007

Easing out Dravid and Ganguly

Ahead of the away Tri-series against Australia and Sri Lanka in 2008, Dhoni, then a newly-appointed captain Dhoni decided to drop two big giants of Indian cricket. He made the call to drop Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as they were not great fielders. India ended up winning the tournament and the foundations of 2011 world cup were laid with players like Raina and Gambhir

Pushing himself ahead of an inform Yuvraj Singh

During the crucial India vs Sri Lanka, 2011 World Cup final, Dhoni decided to promote himself ahead of inform Yuvraj Singh after the fall of Kohli's wicket. Dhoni sealed the match with a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket. The reason Dhoni gave for this decision will surprise you. "I knew most of the bowlers of Sri Lanka as they were part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier. I promoted myself because Muralitharan was bowling at that time. I have played him a lot in the CSK nets and I was confident that I will be able to score runs freely against him," he had said during an event in 2018.

Rotating Shewag, Sachin and Gambhir

Given the great athlete that Dhoni is, the captain cool always had his priorities set in terms of picking fielders. In the 2012 Commonwealth Bank series in 2012 against Sri Lanka and Australia, Dhoni again took a big decision. he decided to rotate the trio of Sachin, Sehwag and Gambhir because they are slow on the field. a decision he knew would invite the ire of the big players, and the fans. In an interview later, Sehwag revealed how they were not communicated about the rotation policy. “When MS Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders,” sports portal Cricbuzz quoted the former batsman as say.

Promoting Rohit Sharma as Opener

In 2013 Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni told Rohit Sharma to open the innings in the first match. The decision surprised many as Rohit despite being a good batsman, had been quite inconsistent in his performances. This was the beginning of a new inning for Sharma who cemented his place in the Indian team as one of its most explosive opening batsmen. "I believe the decision to open in ODIs changed my career and it was a decision taken by MS Dhoni. I became a better batsman after that. In fact, it helped me understand my game better, react better according to situations," Rohit had told PTI in an interview.

