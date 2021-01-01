Even the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed in 2020 and was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October and November.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The year 2020 was not a great period for cricket fans across the world as all cricketing activities were stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the T20I World Cup, which was supposed to be held in Australia in 2020, was postponed while several other series were cancelled.

It was only in July in 2020 when cricket resumed after West Indies toured England for three Tests. Even the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed and was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October and November.

However, things have started slowly improving and cricket fans will have an exciting 2021 as the Indian team will stay busy throughout the year.

In 2021, the Indian team will likely play 14 Tests, 16 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 23 T20 Internationals. Here we would like to mention that this does not include matches in Asia Cup and T20I World Cup as their schedules have not been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) so far.

Here is the complete schedule of Indian cricket team for the year 2021:

India vs Australia - January (remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy)

England tour of India - February to March (four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is)

IPL 2021 - April to May (likely to be held in India if the situation remains under control)

India tour of Sri Lanka - June to July (three ODI and five T20Is)

Asia Cup - July

India's tour of Zimbabwe - July

India's tour of England - August to September (five Tests)

South Africa tour of India - October

ICC T20I World Cup - October

New Zealand tour of India - November to December (two Tests and three T20Is)

India tour of South Africa - December (three Tests and three T20Is)

