From Afridi to Akram, Pakistan Legends Slam Babar Azam-Led Side For 'Embarrassing' Defeat Against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe players taking a walk around the ground at Perth Stadium after a spectacular win against Pakistan. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Zimbabwe pulled out a stunning one-run win against Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 encounter of Group 2 in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday.

The result will surely give a huge blow to Pakistan's dream of lifting their second T20 World Cup title. However, Pakistan are still in contention to make it to the semifinals but there lies in others' hands now. Babar Azam-led side has to win their all remaining three games and that too with a hefty margin to make their case strong for the final four.

The loss against Craig Ervine and the company has drawn huge criticism towards Men in Green from the former Pakistani legends. Veteran cricketers including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir heaped praises on Zimbabwe and slammed Pakistan for their back-to-back defeats in the marquee event.

What a shocker — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Won’t call the result an upset, if you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball #1 and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations @ZimCricketv on the win, your passion and hard work shows #PAKvsZIM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 27, 2022

You guys deserve this celebration..very well played.the way you boys defended 130 runs target was just so amazing..Congrats @ZimCricketv @SRazaB24 short of words for team Pakistan just a sheer disappointment #PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/rQhxZdgcYJ — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 27, 2022



After the match, Babar was disappointed with his side's performance especially the dismal display from batters.

"We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation," the skipper said.

"First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game," Babar added.