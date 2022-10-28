From Afridi to Akram, Pakistan Legends Slam Babar Azam-Led Side For 'Embarrassing' Defeat Against Zimbabwe

Veteran cricketers including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir heaped praises on Zimbabwe and slammed Pakistan for their back-to-back defeats in the marquee event.

Fri, 28 Oct 2022
Zimbabwe players taking a walk around the ground at Perth Stadium after a spectacular win against Pakistan. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Zimbabwe pulled out a stunning one-run win against Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 encounter of Group 2 in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday.

The result will surely give a huge blow to Pakistan's dream of lifting their second T20 World Cup title. However, Pakistan are still in contention to make it to the semifinals but there lies in others' hands now. Babar Azam-led side has to win their all remaining three games and that too with a hefty margin to make their case strong for the final four.

The loss against Craig Ervine and the company has drawn huge criticism towards Men in Green from the former Pakistani legends. Veteran cricketers including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir heaped praises on Zimbabwe and slammed Pakistan for their back-to-back defeats in the marquee event.

After the match, Babar was disappointed with his side's performance especially the dismal display from batters.

"We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation," the skipper said.

"First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game," Babar added.

