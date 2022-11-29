Former Pakistan Captain Responds To Wasim Akram's 'Treated Me Like A Servant' Allegations

Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has responded to serious allegations that his former teammate Wasim Akram has levelled against him in his biography 'Sultan: A Memoir' during their playing days for the national team.

Former legendary pacer Akram had accused Malik of treating him like a servant during his initial days in the team while the latter was the captain of the Pakistan side.

"He would take advantage of my junior status. He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him, he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots. I was angry when some of the younger team members in Ramiz, Tahir, Mohsin, Shoaib Mohammad invited me to nightclubs," read an excerpt from Akram's biography.

In response to the allegations, Malik said he will ask Akram why he wrote things like that about him.

"I was trying to call him but he did not answer. I will ask him what was the reason for writing what he did," Cricket Pakistan quoted the veteran batter as saying.

Further, when asked about did he ask the former pacer to clean his clothes, Malik replied, "It's not as if he was washing it by hand. If I was narrow-minded, I would not have given him the chance to bowl. I will ask him why he wrote such remarks about me."

The left-arm pacer Akram made his debut for Pakistan in 1984 and went on to become one of the greatest bowlers the country ever produced. He bagged 414 wickets in 104 Tests while in 356 ODIs he clinched 502 scalps. Both Akram and Malik played for the Pakistan team together between 1992 to 1995 under the captaincy of the latter. Malik's cricketing career ended in 2000 after he was found guilty of match-fixing and was banned for life from playing cricket.