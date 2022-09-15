'His Downfall Is Too Many Shots': Former Pakistan Captain On Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been picked in the Men in Blue's squad for the next month's T20 World Cup despite being in dismal form in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Dinesh Karthik is the another wicketkeeper who has been included in the squad for the ICC marquee event. Looking at Pant's form many former cricketers and experts have backed Karthik over him for the mega event in Down Under. Talking about the same, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has pointed one main reason behind Pant's rough patch in T20Is.

The 24-year-old featured in all games for India in the continental cup barring the opening fixture against Pakistan. Pant had scores of 14, 17 and 20* in the four matches while in one game he did not bat. Butt reflected that Pant has too many shots in his armory which makes it difficult for me to execute his shots.

"His skill and his strength are too many shots. His downfall is too many shots. Too many shots all at once. When he is successful, he looks spectacular. His range is good and he is brave too. So many shots. And that's the problem. At times, you need to calculate like take a single after hitting," Salman Butt said in a discussion on his YouTube channel.

According to Butt, Pant has to back his skills and continue with free-hand approach in order to gain his form back in the shortest format of the game.

"But he has so much belief in his abilities that he goes for them, and when he fails to connect people ask, 'what's the problem?'. When he connects, you say 'what a player'. He is someone who has a free-hand to express himself. That's the way he is going to be," he added.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 for which the tickets are already sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.