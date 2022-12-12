Former Pak Players Waqar Younis, Kamran Akmal Slam Umpire For Saud Shakeel's Controversial Dismissal

Former Pakistan cricketers Waqar Younis and Kamran Akmal on Monday after Pakistan lost to England slammed the third umpire in the match for his unfair decision of dismissing Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis took to Twitter and questioned the third umpire Joel Wilson’s call to dismiss Shakeel, he said, “Wonder which finger Joel Wilson (Tv umpire) saw under the ball. Fingers were pointing downward when ball hit the turf.”

Wonder which finger Joel Wilson (Tv umpire) saw under the ball. Fingers were pointing downward when ball hit the turf #ShockingDecision #ENGvPAK #Multan pic.twitter.com/GsxWam16iV — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, ex-Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal called the decision to dismiss Shakeel shocking.

The whole conversation around the shocking decision started when hosts Pakistan succumbed to a slender 26-run loss against England to go 2-0 down in the three-match Test series.

Chasing 355 to stay alive in the series, Pakistan were in the hunt with Saud guiding the hosts to 291-6 in the morning session on day four. Saud was on 94 when he gloved a Mark Wood delivery down the leg side and Ollie Pope dived to his right to collect the ball.

On-field umpire Aleem Dar adjudged the batsman caught behind in his soft signal before referring the decision to TV umpire Joel Wilson.

Replays could not confirm if it was a clean catch, and the original decision was upheld at a critical point in the see-saw contest.

Meanwhile, after the decision, Saud Shakeel looked distraught as he was dismissed for 94, 6 short of a well-deserved hundred. After Shakeel’s wicket fell, Pakistan could only manage to put up 37 more runs on the board, being dismissed for 328 after 102.1 overs, losing the game by 26 runs.

"The Shakeel dismissal cost us," Pakistan skipper Babar told reporters after England clinched the series with a match to spare.

"It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire's decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded," he said.