Former PAK Captain Javed Miandad On India-attacking Spree Yet Again After Asia Cup Venue Fiasco

Former Pakistan captain and once a legend of the game, Javed Miandad has once gone on a India-attacking spree with the choicest of reprehensible words over the Asia Cup 2023 issue over Pakistan being a venue. While talking to the reporters, Miandad said that he doesn't care if the Indian cricket team do not come to Pakistan and can go to 'hell'.

Here's what Miandad said,"Maine toh pehle bhi kaha tha agar nahi aana to bhaad mein jaaye. Humein koi farak nahi padta. Yeh ICC ka kaam hai. Agar yeh cheez ICC control nahi kar sakti toh phir governing body ka, ICC ka koi kaam nahi hai. Saari country ke liye rule ek hona chahiye. Agar aisi teamein nahi aati, chahe jitni bhi strong ho. Koi theka nahi liya hua. India hoga, apne liye hoga, humare liye ya duniya ke liye nahi hai, Pakistan ke liye nahi hai. Aao khelo, khelte kyun nahi? Bhaagte hain (I have said this before as well, India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan. It doesn't bother us. It is ICC's job to ensure that India come. If ICC can't control it then what's the use of being a governing body. It should have the same rules for every team, if they don't fulfill commitments, however, strong they may be. India doesn't run cricket. It may be a powerhouse but in its home, not for us, and not for the world. Come play in Pakistan, why don't you play?)."

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

Ramiz Raja, who was the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief at that time, objected to it and said Pakistan will not travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year. With Najam Sethi returning to the helm of PCB, he took up the issue and sought a meeting of the ACC Board to discuss the matter.

During the Saturday meeting in Bahrain, which was attended by both BCCI secretary Shah and PCB chairman Sethi along with other ACC board members, no concrete decision could be taken on the venue of the Asia Cup.

There have been reports that Sethi has clearly communicated to Jay Shah that if the Indian team do not comes to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan team won't come to Cricket World Cup 2023 to be helf in October-November.