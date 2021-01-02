BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed, as she wished him a speedy recovery in a twitter post.

"Sad to hear Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee tweeted.

Quoting a source, news agency ANI had earlier reported that Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. The source told the agency that the former cricketer is out of danger, though might need to undergo angioplasty.

"Dada (Ganguly) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source said.

Later, the hospital confirmed Ganguly was stable and undergoing primary angioplasty. “Sourav Ganguly is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading dozes of dual anti-platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now,” said Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands hospital.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, prayed for Ganguly's speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya. Last week, he had met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at the Raj Bhavan, prompting speculations of him joining politics ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state.

Clearing the air on the same, Ganguly had said, "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that."

48-year-old Ganguly was elected president of the BCCI in 2019. He had retired from the International cricket in November 2008 after a stellar career spanning 16 years. In the early 2000s, Ganguly, who is fondly known as Dada, established himself as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. India reached the finals of the 2003 World Cup under his captaincy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja