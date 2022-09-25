Former Cricketers Congratulate Jhulan Goswami On Her Stellar Career

Former cricketers and current star players including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya among others extended their wishes to veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami for her stellar 20-year-long career for Indian women's cricket team.

Jhulan played her final international game against England in the third ODI which India won by 16 runs to clean sweep the series 3-0. She represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is picking 355 wickets across formats after making her debut in 2002. The ace pacer led the charge of bowling in five ODI World Cups for India 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022 and remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s World Cups. She also remains the only pacer in women’s cricket to have 250-plus wickets in ODIs.

During the game, Jhulan received a guard of honour from England team as she walked out to bat for his side at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated ace pacer for inspiring the next generation of women to take up the sport.

Hardik Pandya tweeted, "Congratulations on a glorious career @JHulanG10 Such an inspiration to the entire nation with all your achievements. Wishing you a happy retirement"

Former Indian batter Mithali Raj said that Jhulan's commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all.

"Her longevity as a fast bowler in women's cricket is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days & @JhulanG10's commitment to the game & her eternal optimism are lessons for all. The Indian jersey will miss you. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu," tweeted Mithali.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar wrote: "Thank you for everything you've done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10."

Former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on Jhulan and said her achievements will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers.

“With Jhulan announcing her retirement from international cricket, an era has come to an end. She took immense pride in representing India and always put her best foot forward as she served Indian cricket with distinction. She was the leader of India’s bowling attack and her feats will continue to inspire the present and budding cricketers. Her contribution to the game has been monumental. While her inspiring presence on the field will be missed, her achievements will continue to motivate the upcoming cricketers,” Ganguly said.

BCCI Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah said: “Jhulan Goswami is one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. She, with her exceptional bowling skills, led India’s bowling attack with elan for numerous years and will remain a benchmark for the young cricketers who wish to represent the country at the highest level. As she embarks on a new journey and starts a new inning, I wish her all the very best.”

Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday, winning the game by 16 runs.