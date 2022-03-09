New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: S Sreesanth on Thursday announced retirement from Indian domestic (first-class & all formats) cricket. He broke the news on his social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, Sreesanth wrote, "Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl,ICC has been a tremendous honor.."

"During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance," he added.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket."

He later went live on Twitter on thanked all his fans, well-wishers and announced his future plans. He said now he might take up some coaching roles or play for foreign leagues if BCCI allows.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," Sreesanth concluded.

He later went live on Twitter on thanked all his fans, well-wishers and announced his future plans. He said now he might take up some coaching roles or play for foreign leagues if BCCI allows.

Meanwhile, Indian Pacer Sreesanth has played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals. However, due to a spot-fixing scandal in 2013 IPL, his career took to down,hill and Sreesanth was banned from cricket.

The 39-year-old right-arm pacer was last seen in action during Kerala's Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya last month when he returned with two wickets in their innings and 166-run victory.

