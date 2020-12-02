Virat Kohli played just 9 ODIs in 2020, since the international cricket was suspended for months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In these nine innings, he scored half-centuries on multiple occasions, including 89 twice, but failed to convert them into centuries.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to score a single One Day International century in a calendar year for the first time time since his debut year of 2008. Kohli, who has 43 centuries to his name, ended his ODI campaign in 2020 with a 78-ball 63 in the third ODI of the Border Gavaskar Series against Australia.

The Indian skipper smashed six tons in 2017, six again the following year, and five last year. With 43 centuries, he is behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of players with most ODI centuries.

Kohli, however, achieved achieved another milestone -- becoming the fastest players to complete 12,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli is just the sixth player in the history of the limited overs cricket to achieve this milestone.

The other players in the elite list are: Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasurya, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Last week, Kohli had become the fastest player to complete 22,000 runs in the international cricket during the second ODI against Australia. Other players who have scored over 22,000 runs in international cricket are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs), Jacques Kallis (25534 runs), Rahul Dravid (24208 runs) and Brian Lara (22358 runs).

Kohli on Sunday also became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 appearances in ODIs. The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka, has also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is.

