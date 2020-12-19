Virat Kohli failed to score a single century in a calendar year across all formats for the first time since his debut year of 2008. In a year marked by the pandemic and suspension of cricket events for months, the Indian skipper played just three tests, 9 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to score a single century in a calendar year across all formats for the first time since his debut year of 2008. Kohli, who has 27 test centuries to his name, was dismissed for 74 and 4 in the first and second innings of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Adelaide.

In a year marked by the pandemic and suspension of cricket events for months, the Indian skipper played just three tests, 9 ODIs and 10 T20Is. In 9 ODIs, Kohli scored half-centuries on multiple occasions, including 89 twice, but failed to convert them into centuries. The 32-year old looked well-set to score a century in the first innings of the pink-ball test, but was sent back following a terrible mix-run in the middle with Ajinkya Rahane while stealing a run.

Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has scored 70 centuries in the International cricket, including 42 in ODIs alone. In 2017, he smashed 11 tons in 46 appearances across all formats, and 11 again the following year. Last month, he become the fastest player to complete 22,000 runs in the international cricket during the second ODI against Australia. Other players who have scored over 22,000 runs in international cricket are Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs), Jacques Kallis (25534 runs), Rahul Dravid (24208 runs) and Brian Lara (22358 runs).

During his 74-run knock in the first innings, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most runs against Australia in test cricket. Continuing his incredible form at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian skipper built a partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and steadied India's innings after the early dismissals of openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. India, however, lost the match by eight wickets owing to their collase for just 36 in the second innings.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja