Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic have become proud parents of a baby boy on Thursday. Hardik Pandya shared the news of welcoming a newborn in their lives on social media. Hardik posted a picture in which he can be seen holding fingers of a newborn baby. He captioned it saying, we are blessed with our baby boy.

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Natasha and Hardik have been updating fans with their journey of becoming parents on social media. Now, they have finally received the blessing from god. The fans are sharing immense love to the baby boy and sending blessings to him.

The couple had announced their engagement earlier in January and then they surprised the fans with the news of marriage and pregnancy. Natasa and Hardik Pandya have tied the knot amid lockdown and revealed that they are expecting the baby soon. Due to nationwide lockdown, the marriage has happened with extremely simple traditions.

While announcing the news of marriage and pregnancy, Hardik shared a heartfelt note. Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes, wrote Hardik.

After Hardik shared news on social media, Indian skipper poured wishes for the new member. Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan". Indian men’s cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, Yazuvendra Chahal, and other fellow cricketers also congratulated the couple for the arrival of newborn in their life.

