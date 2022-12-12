'Feel Sad For Shubman Gill, He Did Nothing Wrong': Jaffer After Ishan Kishan's Double Ton As Opener

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that Ishan Kishan's blistering double hundred against Bangladesh will affect youngster Shubman Gill's chances as an ODI opener in the Men in Blue side.

In the third ODI against Bangladesh, Kishan opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan and played a record-breaking 210-run innings off 131 balls decorated with 10 sixes and 24 fours. Kishan got a chance in the Indian side in absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma.

Gill is the backup opener for India in ODIs but Kishan's knock at the top order has made him a strong contender for the spot ahead of the former.

"Ishan Kishan obviously puts himself ahead of Shubman Gill now. I feel a little bit sad for Gill, he was the frontrunner before this innings. He was the third opener in the line after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and now he will be in fourth spot. Sometimes you will feel why Gill is not in the squad, there is nothing wrong that he did," said Jaffer in a video on ESPNcricinfo.

Gill last featured for India in New Zealand tour where he played three ODIs and smashed 108 runs. He was dropped from India's tour of Bangladesh as senior players returned for the series after being rested for the Down Under series.

Jaffer maintained that Rohit and Dhawan will be India's first-choice openers due to their healthy records despite the senior left-hander batter is not at his best form.

"He did really well in New Zealand and with whatever other opportunities he got. But we have seen in the recent past that a few players miss out and get dropped and this is now going to put them in another dilemma. Who is their third and fourth openers and what to do with Shikhar Dhawan. He is the senior opener and he has had a bad series. They would like to back him due to the kind of record he has. That No.3 and No.4 options for openers will be a question mark," Jaffer added.