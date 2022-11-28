Fans Show Support For Sanju Samson At FIFA World Cup 2022 | Watch

The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals posted pictures of the fans with posters in their hands. (Photo: @rajasthanroyals Twitter)

Despite not getting regular chances in India's playing XI in the ongoing New Zealand tour, fans' love for their star player Sanju Samson is unfazed. In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, the fans pictured themselves with 'We Support You #SanjuSamson' posters and showcased their love for the right-handed batter.

Everybody: Who are you supporting at the FIFA World Cup?



Samson has a widespread following in the country and has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals since being appointed captain of the side. The batter is having hard luck as he was benched in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand while after getting a chance in the first ODI he was dropped for the second match on Sunday.

In the first ODI against New Zealand, Samson smashed 36 runs but failed to retain his spot in the playing XI.

However, after his exclusion from the playing XI fans took to Twitter to express their anger over BCCI and criticised the country's cricket board for neglecting talent like Samson.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand got washed out due to rain. Hosts are leading the series 1-0 after beating India by seven wickets in the opening ODI.

Rishabh Pant is India's first-choice wicketkeeper for a long time but the youngster has been struggling with form in white-ball cricket.

After the conclusion of the second ODI, Men in Blue skipper Shikhar Dhawan explained the reason behind benching the 28-year-old wicketkeeper. Deepak Hooda replaced Samson in the playing XI.

“We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in. And Chahar was picked because he can swing the ball really well. A few of our guys are resting but this side is still strong, showing the depth of our squad,” he had explained.

It will be interesting to see whether India continue with the same approach for the final ODI of the series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.