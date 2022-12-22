Fans Furious Over BCCI After Kuldeep Yadav Dropped For 2nd Test, KL Rahul Explains Reason

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the 4th day of the 1st Test match in Chattogram. (Photo: ANI)

India have dropped spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday which made fans angry at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision after the bowler had a stellar performance in the opening Test.

India made only one change to their playing XI for the second and final Test of the series as pacer Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Kuldeep. Unadkat has been rewarded for his spectacular form in the domestic season.

However, Kuldeep's omission didn't go down well with the netizens who criticised team management for benching Chattogram Test's Player of the Match. The left-arm spinner scalped eight wickets including a 5-40 in the first innings.

India continued with experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin despite only scalping one wicket in the last Test.

During the toss, India captain KL Rahul said: "We have Jaydev Unadkat come in for Kuldeep Yadav. Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases."

Former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra feels that change is strange but a tactical one.

"Man of the match in India’s last Test victory #BANvIND just 3 days ago; Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Jaydev Unadkat as a third seamer for India. Strange but a tactical change," she tweeted.

Twitter users too reacted on Kuldeep's exclusion from playing XI:

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test in Mirpur. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 188 runs.