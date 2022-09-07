Fan Heckles Arshdeep Singh After Sri Lanka Loss; Indian Journo Confronts Abuser | Watch

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was once again at the receiving end of the detractors after Men In Blue suffered a six-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Recently, the young pacer has been facing a lot of criticism online for dropping a simple catch against Pakistan in their last Super 4 game. But after the game against Sri Lanka, a man abused Arshdeep in front of the team bus for his dropped catch. However, Indian journalists accumulated to cover the tournament confronted the man before he was asked by security staff to leave the spot.

An Indian journalist was heard questing the abuser, "Why did you say that? He is an Indian player. How should you talk to a player like this?"

Must be one of the many sanghis enjoying life in Dubai while abusing minorities here. His phone will likely be full of whatsapp hate if you check it. And like a typical sanghi, he savarkared when confronted.



Kudos to the sports journo Vimal who stood up for Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/doJiB7tQJv — Comrade Mahabali (@mallucomrade) September 7, 2022

Arshdeep also stopped and stared the abuser from the team bus after the man passed defaming comments towards the Indian pacer.

Indian star players inlcuding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also backed the pacer after the dropped catch against Pakistan. Many former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar have extended their support to Arshdeep.

The dropped catch came off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling came in the 18th over of the Pakistani innings which shifted the game in favour of Babar Azam's men.

Coming back to match against Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old bowled a fantastic last over as he took the game to the penultimate ball while defending just 7 runs in the over.

India were defeated by Sri Lanka by six wickets with a ball to spare and advanced to the final of the tournament.

India's participation in the summit clash hangs in balance as it will depend upon today's game between Afghanistan and Pakistan. If Afghanistan defeat Pakistan then India will remain in the competition and have to win their last Super 4 game against Afghanistan by huge margin to better their run-rate.