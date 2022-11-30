Faf du Plessis Joins Perth Scorchers For Big Bash League 2022-23 Season

South African batter Faf du Plessis has joined Perth Scorchers for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the Big Bash League on Wednesday.

Scorchers has signed du Plessis as international player replacement and is also the most experienced player in the squad, having played 311 T20 games and scored 8,074 runs including four centuries and 50 half-centuries.

The Proteas batter has represented his country 262 times (69 Tests, 143 ODIs, 50 T20Is) and captained the Proteas in 115 games (36 Tests, 39 ODIs, 40 T20Is) during an international career that spanned from 2011-2021.

In Australia, du Plessis averaged 83.16 in Tests (499 runs from nine innings) and 52.60 in ODIs (526 runs from 12 innings), while he struck 27 from 15 during his only T20I on Australian soil.

Du Plessis is expected to be available for the first seven games of BBL 12, replacing Englishman Laurie Evans.

“I’m really excited to be signing with Perth Scorchers. I think the first thing that jumps to mind is that Perth are four-time champions, which is very impressive. Any player who plays around the world wants to win competitions, so it’s a great franchise to be part of," the former South Africa captain said in a statement.

“I’m also keen to come in and learn. I think it’s important to learn from other people and organisations, and find out why they’re successful. I’m also excited to share my experiences and the things I’ve learned, and hopefully that can be a great combination.

“Looking from afar, it looks like Optus is probably the quickest wicket in the world. Watching the World Cup, the bounce looked very, very steep. Obviously, the wickets in South Africa and Australia are quite similar with more pace and bounce than spin, so it is something I’ve grown up with and I’m looking forward to playing in Perth this summer,” he added.

Perth Scorchers squad for BBL 12: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Faf du Plessis (international - South Africa), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills (international - England), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (international - England), Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye.

Perth Scorchers will launch its title defence against Sydney Sixers in a twilight contest themed ‘Home of the Champions’ on Saturday, December 17 at Optus Stadium. The 12th edition of BBL will commence on December 13.