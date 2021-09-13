Fact Check Story: Vishvas News found this picture uploaded on the official Twitter handle of ICC on 3 June 2017. In this picture, AB de Villiers was holding a trophy in his hands.

New Delhi | Pallavi Mishra: A picture of former South African batsman AB de Villiers is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen holding an idol of Lord Ganesha in his hands. In the investigation of Vishvas News, this picture was found to be edited.

To investigate this post, Vishvas News first searched this image on Google reverse image search tool. Vishvas News found this picture uploaded on the official Twitter handle of ICC on 3 June 2017. In this picture, AB de Villiers was holding a trophy in his hands.

Vishvas News also found this image in a news article on icc-cricket.com. Here too, AB de Villiers had a trophy in his hands.

Vishvas News spoke to Dainik Jagran Digital's Sports Head Viplav Kumar in this regard. He said, "This picture was taken during the Champions Trophy tournament played in 2017. In this, AB de Villiers, who came to captain the South Africa team, posed with the trophy like the rest of the captains."

This claim has turned out to be false in the investigation of Vishvas News. Actually this picture is morphed. In the original picture, AB de Villiers was holding a trophy, not an idol of Lord Ganesha in his hands.

