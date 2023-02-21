EXCLUSIVE | Young Sensation Harnoor Singh Eyeing Team India's Opening Spot After U19 World Cup Success

The ICC U19 World Cup is not only the marquee event of the junior teams of the cricketing-playing nations but also the beginning of many new things for the budding players. Harnoor Singh, who was a member of Yash Dhull's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2022, is among the players who dream of representing Men in Blue and it remains his 'ultimate goal'.

The 20-year-old opening batter made his Ranji Trophy debut last year for Chandigarh against Baroda and played a knock of 86 runs in the second innings despite having three stitches on his hand. In the recently concluded CK Naidu Trophy, he accumulated 652 runs including a knock of 266 runs against Bihar.

The left-handed batter has a strong will to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the opening role being a southpaw despite many promising talents currently auditioning for that role.

"I think being a left-hander is a plus point for me. The Indian cricket team is in search of a left-handed opening batter. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are currently playing that role but beyond that, I don't see any player. The best I can do is perform better and opportunity will come in my way. I will give my best," Harnoor told Jagran English in an exclusive interview.

Harnoor has featured in two Ranji Trophy games and five T20s for Chandigarh since making his debut in February last year.

When asked about will he shift his base to some other state to get more chances he replied, "I'm practicing in Chandigarh for a long time and I don't feel any need to shift to other city.

"No, never. I would not move out of Chandigarh as I'm getting my chances here. Sometimes, you have to be patient with the results and believe in the process. I think I'm on the right path," said reluctant Harnoor.

Sharing about his 'life-changing' experience in the 2022 U19 World Cup, the budding opening term the opportunity as a 'shortcut to play good cricket'.

"U19 World Cup gave me immense exposure and I gained a lot of experience from it. I got an opportunity to play in Ranji Trophy. It was a shortcut for me to play good cricket. It helped me a lot," Harnoor said.

Harnoor's U19 World Cup teammates Yash Dhull (Delhi Capitals) and Nishant Sandhu (Chennai Super Kings) got IPL contracts but the opener missed the opportunity to play in the cash-rich league.

Sharing his thoughts on the same he said, "Personally, it affects you a bit but you have to learn from it. Everyone has a different journey and we've to respect it. I'll give my best whenever the opportunity strikes."

Jalandhar-born cricketer picks ODI as his favourite format to make debut in India colours.

"From the start, I was inclined towards red-ball cricket. For T20 cricket, I need to grind myself and it will take some time. I had a good run in Challenger Trophy and one-dayers so I want to make my debut in ODI. My ultimate goal would be to play ODI," Harnoor asserted.

Talking about his cricketing idol Shubman Gill, Harnoor said he got goosebumps when India opener smashed a double ton in ODI against New Zealand last month.

"Shubman Gill is my cricketing idol and I've said this in the ICC video as well. When he scored 200 in ODI I got goosebumps. I've met him very few but I've heard that his work ethics are great and he is very humble. So, I want to be like him.

"The way he times the ball and his elegant style of batting inspires me. I want him to do well in the upcoming series against Australia," he signed off.