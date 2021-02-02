Ind vs Eng: Just ahead of the start of India vs England Test series, the veteran Indian all-rounder spoke to Dainik Jagran and shared his thoughts and suggestions for the Indian Cricket Team.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-anticipated India vs England series is just three days away to get started. Cricket fans and experts of both the countries are very much excited for the Test series, which will begin from February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. For the England vs India series, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been selected as one of the commentators for Star Sports Channel. Just ahead of the start of India vs England Test series, the veteran Indian all-rounder spoke to Dainik Jagran and shared his thoughts and suggestions for the Indian Cricket Team.



Here are the excerpts from Irfan Pathan's interview to Dainik Jagran:



With which fast bowler can the Indian team take off in the first match of the series?

See, if Ishant Sharma is fit, completely ready then I think he should be in the team from the very first match. He has been doing very well for the Indian team for many years and is also a senior player. The question will only be on his fitness. If he's fit then he will start the pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah. It is the same with Jasprit Bumrah if his fitness is good, then according to me, both will start.



Seeing Kuldeep Yadav in playing XI, how many spinners can India take?

You can find three spinners in the playing XI if the bowling conditions favour the spin bowling. If the pitch is dry, you can find two pacers and three spinners in the playing. With three spinners, you will also get two all-rounders -- R Ashwin and Washington Sundar -- in the playing XI, which will make Kuldeep Yadav a permanent choice for spin bowling.

If I am asked the question who should be the five bowlers, then I would suggest names of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah as pacers and Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin as spinners.



How effective can England spinners prove to be in the series?

I think England's fast bowler can be more effective than the spinners, even in the condition which helps the spinner. Anderson has the experience, Jofra Archer has speed, Broad also has a lot of experience. Together they have taken so many wickets. If you have the experience of 1000 wickets, then together they can throw their experience and can do well in Indian condition.

The four-match series played between India and England can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The first match will start on February 5 at 9.30 am. Meanwhile, members of the Indian and England cricket teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine, clearing the way for their first full-strength net sessions three days before the opening Test.

