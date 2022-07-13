EXCLUSIVE - Virat Needs To Stay Calm And Control His Nerves: Pravin Amre

Virat Kohli, who is probably going through the worst patch of his career, should stay clam and focus on chasing small targets, feels former India cricketer Pravin Amre, who also believes that the 33-year-old is getting "agitated" while batting. Amre's remarks come at a time when questions are being raised over Virat's place in the playing XI for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia amid a slump of form.

In an exclusive interview with Jagran New Media's Indranil Basu, Amre - who has coached several Indian players, including Ajinkya Rahane - hailed Virat, recalling how he earned the name of "chase master" in white ball cricket. However, Amre said Virat is probably getting distracted by the talks about his form.

He backed Virat, who has age on his side, to make a comeback, saying all Indian greats, including Sachin Tendulkar, have faced a similar a loss of form. Amre said Virat is among the top 10 batsmen that India has ever produced, but he quickly needs to return to form.

"When someone fails to score runs, people start talking. When a player fails, everything starts getting counted. Maybe Virat has a lot of things going on his mind that is disturbing him. Virat needs to stay calm. He should not react much and control his nerves," he told Jagran TV.

Amre, who has represented India in 11 Tests and 37 one-day internationals (ODIs), said Virat needs to spend more time on the wicket to score big runs. He, however, said that Virat only needs one good innings to return to form, but for this, the batting maestro should focus on small targets.

"Like focus on the initial 10 runs, then make the next 10 runs, and so on...," he told Jagran TV. "Remember that Virat is a chasing master. He needs to help himself and stay calm. When you stay calm, your shot selection will improve, and there will be less chance of you making a mistake. That's why I feel Virat should chase small targets of 10 runs. That I think will help him a lot. No one has a doubt on his ability, but he needs to execute things properly by staying calm."

Recently, Virat - who has 70 international hundreds to his name - had also failed to make an impact in the two T20I games against England. He also missed the first ODI against England after an injury.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma has said the team management will continue to back Virat. "It's not difficult at all for us because we don't listen to outside noise. Also, I don't know who these experts are and why they're called experts. I don't get that," Rohit had said earlier.