EXCLUSIVE - Virat Kohli Just One Good Knock Away From Returning To Form: Deep Dasgupta

Virat Kohli might be going through the worst form of his life, but ex-India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that the former skipper is just one innings away to announce his return to form. Kohli, 33, had last scored a century in 2019. He also failed to make an impact in the couple of T20s against England, raising questions over his place in the playing XI for the upcoming World Cup.

However, Dasgupta - who played for India from 2001 to 2006 - said there is nothing wrong with Kohli's form as he is regularly "finding the middle of the ball". In an exclusive interview with Jagran New Media's Indranil Basu, the former India batter said Virat is just getting "unlucky" while batting that is leading to his fall.

"Ooth pa baithe aadmi ko bhi kutta kaat leta hai (A man sitting on a camel could also get bitten by a dog)... Virat is going through a tough period. Take yesterday's example, his flick, straight drive were just unbelievable! Whenever he is playing, it does not look like he is out of form. I don't feel he played a bad shot yesterday, may be it was just his luck," Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta, who represented India in eight Tests and five one-day internationals (ODIs), also explained that a batter needs to take risks in a T20 game. He said these risks sometimes work, but sometimes don't, noting that people need to show some patience with Virat, who has 70 international hundreds to his name.

"In T20s, you need to take risk... sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but Virat is batting beautifully. Although questions are being raised about his form, I believe he just needs one good innings to return to form. Virat is one of the bests India has ever produced. There's no doubt about it," he told Jagran TV.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma had also come out in support of Virat saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt and the team management will continue to back him. Speaking to reporters after the third T20I on Sunday, Rohit said the experts don't know what is happening inside the team.

"It's not difficult at all for us because we don't listen to outside noise. Also, I don't know who these experts are and why they're called experts. I don't get that," Rohit said. "They are seeing from outside, they don't know what's happening inside the team. We have a thought process, we make the team, we debate and discuss it and think a lot about it."

"The players we pick are backed, they are given opportunities. People on the outside don't know about it. So it's more important about what's happening within our team, that's important for me," the 35-year-old India skipper added.