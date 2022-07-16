EXCLUSIVE - 'Too Early To Question Virat Kohli's Place In The Team': Saba Karim

The lean patch of talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has been the subject of a burning debate in the cricketing world. With every low score coming off Kohli's bat, the decibel levels of discussion over his poor form increases and given the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October-November this year, questions have been raised over his selection in the team despite being in a poor form.

However, former India player Saba Karim feels that it is too early to question his place in the team as Virat's presence in the playing 11 is a positive factor for the team. Saba Karim, in an exclusive interview with Jagran TV, said that Virat Kohli's form will be a very important factor in Team India's performance in the upcoming World Cup.

"It is too early to question Virat Kohli's place in the playing 11 as we have a lot of time before the T20 World Cup starts", Saba Karim said, adding "he is fighting his own battle and the team management should not pay heed to the criticism and believe in his process to return to the form".

Karim said that Kohli has set such high standards that performing anything less than that will raise questions, but asserted, that he should focus on his game only to bring back his confidence and perform as per the standards he has set for himself.

"Kohli is such a great player. He has set such high standards with his earlier performances that anything less than that will raise questions. However, he should not get affected by the criticism and we can see that he is not. He is analysing his game and putting efforts to return to his form. The team management should support him in every manner", Saba Karim said.

Karim, when asked about Virat Kohli being rested for the upcoming West India tour, said that he should play more and more cricket which will help in getting back the confidence to score runs. Karim said that playing more cricket will eventually help him in overcoming the bad phase.

"It is difficult to say why he is being rested, I think there must be some personal reasons", Karim said, adding, "I feel that it's better for him to play more and more cricket so that he can return to his form. The management and selectors should also focus and support his process to come back to his form and give more chances".

Saba Karim further hailed Team India's unity and said that despite the heavy criticism for Virat Kohli, the team is performing well and every player is understanding his responsibility. The bonhomie between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is outstanding. Karim said that if there is any negative impact, the team would have not performed well.

"I don't think the criticism is affecting the team negatively. The team has a good bonhomie, whenever you ask Rohit about Virat's form, his answer is always positive. Even Rahul Dravid seems positive when it comes to Kohli's form," Karim said.

"Till the time the team is performing good and moving ahead towards its goals, there is no problem and looking at India's performance in the past few tours, I think the management is doing a good work in getting the team together", he added.

Watch Full Interview Here: