New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The sudden retirement of former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina has left the entire cricket fraternity in a shock. The duo was regarded as best friends on and off the field and their sudden retirement came as a shock to many.

Now two days after announcing retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina has opened about his decision and how he and Dhoni felt on calling time on their India career.

In an exclusive interview to Jagran, Raina revealed why he and Dhoni decided to retire on August 15 and said that they “hugged each other and cried a lot” after announcing their retirements.

“We had made up our minds to retire on August 15. Mahi Bhai’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 and put it together and it makes 73. And on Saturday, our country completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn't have been a better day,” Raina told Jagran.

Raina further said that they “started their international career almost together, played together at the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings and thus it was time to retire together”.

Dhoni, 39, had made his international debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 23, 2004, while Raina donned the blue jersey for the first time against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2005.

“I knew Dhoni would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai, so I was ready. I, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on 14th with the chartered plane, and picked up Mahi Bhai and Monu Singh,” Raina told Jagran.

“After announcing our retirement, we hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night,” he added.

Former Indian skipper and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended his 16-year-old international career and announced his retirement at 19.29 pm on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support. Following Dhoni, Raina also announced his retirement from the game and “joined Dhoni in his journey”. The two former India cricketers will now play together in the 13th season of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma