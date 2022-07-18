EXCLUSIVE - 'Rishabh Pant A Future India Captain After Rohit Sharma': Arun Lal

In the ODI series decider between India and England, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took India over the line with an incredible knock of 125 not out in 113 balls, laced with 16 fours and two sixes, to complete a 2-1 series victory for the visitors. Pant almost finished the match in the 42nd over, hitting five back-to-back fours off David Willey and then hitting the winning runs with another boundary off the first ball of the next over.

Former Indian Cricketer Arun Lal has showered praise on Pant's knock in the latest ODI against England and said that 'Rishabh Pant is unparalleled.

"I have seen Rishabh Pant changing the tides both in Tests and limited-overs formats. It is not about scoring centuries, but a century that comes under difficult circumstances and helps to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Slamming a hundred at 50 for 5 is more special than scoring a hundred at 500 for 4. These knocks help you stand out. Rishabh Pant is unparalleled."

When asked about giving Rishabh Pant India captaincy in future, the former right-handed batsman who played for India between 1982 and 1989 without any hesitation said "Yes", Rishabh Pant is the future India captain.

"Yes, absolutely. I always feel that the captain must deserve his place among the top three in the team. He (Pant) is someone who is not afraid to play his game, can handle pressure well, can take the team out of tough situations and such a player can be a great leader. It will be good for Indian cricket if we can have an aggressive player like Pant as captain of the side."

He said it is very important for cricketers to have different sets of skills, the ability to handle different kinds of pressure, physical fitness to sustain five-day cricket and limited over cricket too.

"He (Pant) is a young and talented player and generating a lot of interest with his style of play. It will be great if he can continue to play like this because he is a game-changer."

Arun Lal also hailed Virat Kohli for bringing competition to red-ball cricket, "He changed the mindset of the team and made the team play for a win". He also said that it will be great if Pant can continue it. "If Pant can play consistently, he will be a hero for the Indian team."

The former batsman also commented on Virat Kohli's current form and said "One can never underestimate Virat Kohli".

"You can never underestimate Virat Kohli. Greatness for a player like Virat Kohli is only one inning away. He lends weight to the team. Everybody knows and respects Virat. So, I am ready to give Virat a long rope. I personally feel that Virat should be given more chances to get his form back because once he is back in form, he will help India win for the next 3-4 years," he said.