EXCLUSIVE | His Life Changed After Getting Married, Says Suryakumar Yadav's Father

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the hottest properties in the Indian team right now and the versatile batter has records to his name to prove his mettle. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Mumbai batter is playing a key role in Men in Blue's batting line-up.

The 32-year-old batter is the third-highest (225) run-scorer in the marquee event only behind Max O'Dowd (242) and senior teammate Virat Kohli (246). Ahead of the semifinal clash against England, Suryakumar's father Ashok Yadav spoke exclusively to Gujrati Jagran about the former's struggle and personal life.

Suryakumar, who is fondly known as SKY in the cricketing world, got late entry to Men in Blue's squad despite being consistent in the domestic and IPL seasons. He made his India debut no early than last year in the home T20Is against England. Since then the player has not looked back and retained his spot in the side at the back of his talent.

Suryakumar's father feels that marriage played a huge role in his son's success in the cricketing circuit. The cricketer tied the knot with Devisha Shetty in 2016.

"I think Suryakumar's life changed after getting married in 2016. Then he questioned himself and we also asked him how do you feel when your teammates like Rahul, Bumrah are playing for the country but you are not playing. He analysed himself and found that consistency and being overweight were the main reasons," the cricketer's father told Gujarati Jagran.

Further talking about Suryakumar's batting style his father said that his son gives 100% on the field.

"Surya himself bats fearlessly. He has no tension or nervousness, so how can we be nervous? He made his debut at the age of 31 after a long experience in first-class cricket, knowing he would give his all on the field," he said.

Suryakuamr's religious mother refrains from watching a live match of his son on television and sits outdoors during match days.

"It is true that his mother is religious. However, it is not that he has kept a special fast only for Surya's cricket. We are Bihari, so we believe in Chhath Puja, this puja a mother performs for her son. Apart from this, his mother believes in Siddhi Vinayak, Shirdi Sai Baba, Mahalakshmi. He never watches live matches. When Surya has a match, she sits in the colony or rests in her room, but avoids watching the live match," said Ashok Yadav.

The no. 1 T20I batter will be in action against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday in the semifinal where India will hope to set up a final clash against Pakistan, who defeated New Zealand to reach the summit encounter.