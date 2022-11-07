'Everyone Would Love To See': Shane Watson On Potential India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2022 Final

India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI Photo)

Former Australia great Shame Watson is excited for potential India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup final as he believes 'everyone would love to see' it happen.

The match between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan is always enthralling and high octane irrespective of the format and occasion. The two sides met in their opening clash of this year's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 and it shattered many viewership and attendance records. However, India won the match by four wickets and continued their edge on Men in Green in the World Cups.

Now, the veteran all-rounder feels that the repeat of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup final is on cards after both India and Pakistan qualified for the semis. India were the favourites to reach the final four but Babar Azam-led batted on luck to make it through.

"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final," ICC's official website quoted Watson as saying on Monday.

"I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand. But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.

"They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again," he added.

India topped Group 2 with eight points and will face England, who finished at the second spot in Group 1 at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 9.

While Pakistan will take on Group 1 table-toppers New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.

Pakistan have to beat Kane Williamson-led side to set up a potential final clash against India. On the other hand, Men in Blue will also face a tough battle against ODI champions England in the second semifinal.

Watson further opined that Pakistan will be a 'dangerous' side for the Kiwis in the semifinals.

"There are certain times in all tournaments where a team just falls across the line and somehow finds its way into the finals and then goes on to win it," Watson noted.

"Especially when they weren’t expecting to make the semis because of the way they played at certain times throughout this tournament.

"The freedom they are going to have after not expecting much in the middle of the tournament, so the freedom they are going to have is going to be very dangerous for the Kiwis," he added.