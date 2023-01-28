'Everyone Is There To Watch Someone Else': Jimmy Neesham Blown Away With MS Dhoni's Stardom

It was a heartbreak moment for Indian fans in the first T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday as the hosts lost the match by 21 runs against New Zealand. But the local boy and one of the biggest stars of Indian cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence in the stands gave fans a cherishing moment and kept them upbeat in the encounter.

Washington Sundar's fifty and Suryakumar Yadav's 47 kept India alive in the game but fell short of the target as New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following around the country and Ranchi was no different for the legendary cricketer as whenever camera turned towards him, fans started chanting "Dhoni, Dhoni" in unison. The former skipper didn't let his fans down and acknowledged them with a quick wave.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham admitted that everyone in the stands wants to see MS Dhoni, not the players who are actually playing on the field.

“It’s a great feeling actually. You sort of feel, you can fly under the radar. No one is really there to watch you bat or bowl. Everyone is there to watch someone else. I always quite enjoyed it to be honest, coming to India knowing that the pressure will be on someone else,” Neesham told Star Sports when asked about crazy fan following for Dhoni despite leaving international cricket.

Earlier, India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first.

Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (59) smashed quickfire fifties to guide New Zealand to 176/6 in 20 overs.

New Zealand suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series before heading to the shortest format of the game.

India will have the opportunity to level the series in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.