Dubai/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The world of Cricket was left stunned earlier in 2021 when Virat Kohli quit as T20I captain. Consequently, the ace skipper also ended up losing up on One Day International captaincy replaced by top order star Rohit Sharma. Chetan Sharma, Chairman of BCCI’s Senior Selection Committee opened up about the sequence of events around Kohli’s captaincy exit from two of International Cricket’s three formats.

"When the meeting started before World Cup, it was surprise for everyone. All present there told him have a rethink. All selectors felt that it will affect the World Cup. All conveners and board officials told Virat that for the sake of Indian cricket continue. Everyone was in a state of shock. After the World Cup we wanted to talk," Chetan Sharma said.

BCCI on Friday announced the Team India ODI squad against South Africa. The team will be captained by KL Rahul, since Rohit Sharma remains incapacitated for the series due to injury. Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice captain.

"Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over,” Sharma added.

"We were in the middle of the World Cup when Virat announced that he would give up the T20s captaincy. But all board members asked him to reconsider. That was not the time to tell him that if you leave one format you will be made to give up another," he further added.

"At that time when he announced to us everyone told him we can have a rethink, after the World Cup. Our goals is to make Indian team on the top. We don't want controversies. Make sure that the best men play for country."

Asked about the reports of rift between Virat and Rohit, the chief selector said, "Don't do speculations. I was a part of the media for 20 years. I laugh at speculations. They are working together as a family, team, unit."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma