Eoin Morgan, England's 2019 World Cup-Winning Captain, Retires From International Cricket

Eoin Morgan, the captain of England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning team, on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed. Morgan was also part of the England team that won the 2010 T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player for England in both ODI and T20I formats.

During his seven-year tenure as ODI captain, Morgan guided England to number one in the ICC world rankings.

In his record-breaking 225 ODI caps, he scored 6,957 runs, including 13 hundreds at an average of 39.75. In his 126 matches as Captain, Morgan oversaw 76 victories with a win percentage of 60 per cent, the best win record by any England ODI Captain in the history of the game.

He captained the T20I side on 72 occasions, equal to India's MS Dhoni as the most in T20 international cricket. In all, he represented England on 115 occasions scoring 2,458 runs. As a Test cricketer, he won 16 caps over a three-year period scoring two centuries.

He also holds the world record for the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings, with 17 against Afghanistan at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point," Morgan said.

"From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup-winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement," he added.

Morgan further said that he will continue to play domestic cricket.

"To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year."