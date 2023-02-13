England 2019 World Cup-winning Captain Eoin Morgan Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on Monday.

Morgan took to Twitter to announce the decision and said "it is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years."

Former white-ball captain Morgan, who bowed out of the international game last June, led England to 50-over World Cup glory on home soil and the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

"As there are in every sportsperson's career, there have been highs and lows, but my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally.

"I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever," Morgan said in a statement.

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

"Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds," he added.

Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats.

Dublin-born Morgan made his ODI debut aged 16 with Ireland before he was called up by England in 2009. He played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total, and scored 700 runs in 16 tests.