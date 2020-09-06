The incident occurred during the first innings of a Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex last month, where Mitch Claydon took three wickets.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: English County club Sussex has suspended its pacer Mitch Claydon for allegedly applying hand sanitiser to a cricket ball during a Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex last month.

“Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” the club said in a statement on their website.

The 37-year-old Australian-born pacer had moved to Sussex after the 2019 season. The said incident occurred during the first innings of a Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex last month, where he took three wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case, as per a report by PTI. The veteran pacer will now not feature in the club’s 14-member squad for the match against Surrey.

Players are barred from using saliva or artificial substances as its substitute to shine the ball, As per strict health protocols laid down by the International Cricket Ccouncil and cricket boards of different countries following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the rules, if a player uses saliva to shine the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

Claydon has taken over 300 wickets in the 112 First Class matches. He has also played 110 List-A games and 147 T20 Internationals.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja