Melbourne | Jagran Sports Desk: Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham were left "embarrassed" following Joe Root and Co.'s abject surrender in the ongoing Ashes against Australia. England were bundled out for 68 in their second innings on day 3 as Australia notched up an innings and 14 runs win in the third Test on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series.

It was the fastest for either Australia or England to have sealed the urn in the history of the Ashes and Vaughan said it won't be surprising if the Joe Root-led side lose the 2023 edition at home.

"It's not easy in these times, the England side didn't have a great preparation but if you want to look for excuses, you can," Vaughan, who had led England to the Ashes win 2005, told Fox Cricket.

"For some time now, this Test match team has not been good enough. They've not focused enough on the Test match team, the focus has been more on white-ball cricket - and it delivered a World Cup (win in 2019).

"But we're not a good enough cricketing nation to take our eye off the ball in Test cricket and expect to arrive and play (in Australia).

"I would say with the group that I've seen and the way they're playing, I'd be amazed if (Australia) don't beat England in English conditions in 2023."

The 47-year-old Vaughan, who captained England to 26 wins in 51 Tests, said the English system doesn't allow "young players to develop and give themselves a chance of playing at this level."

"England are a long way short and it could take some even worse times - (Stuart) Broad and (Jimmy) Anderson are going to retire soon - before it gets better."

One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Botham said England has lost its way.

"I'm a little embarrassed," the legendary all-rounder told the Seven Network.

"To lose the Ashes in 12 days, I don't know if that's the fastest, but it's got to be very close to it. I just think that England have lost their way.

"The performance today summed it up for me, I think you've got enough time to get a couple of players in from the Lions tour because we need to freshen it up, at the moment it's stagnating."

England slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane, lost by 275 runs at Adelaide before suffering the innings defeat in the Boxing Day Test.

PONTING SLAMS ROOT

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting criticised England for their poor planning, thoughts and structures, saying it has "come back to bite them".

England had left out the experienced pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson from the first Test squad. Anderson was not selected to keep him for ready for the day-night second Test in Adelaide, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach was picked over Broad for the just-concluded match.

"They've out-thought themselves with their selections for Brisbane, looking forward to Adelaide and then looking forward to the MCG," Ponting told Channel Seven.

"Pick your best team from the start and then see how far that group can take you. The fact that Anderson and Broad didn't play in Brisbane is staggering."

Ponting also slammed Root's decision to bat first on a green pitch in overcast conditions in Brisbane.

"The fact that Joe Root didn't bowl first in Brisbane was staggering. The fact that Mark Wood didn't play in Adelaide was staggering. He looked like one of the most likely bowlers up in Brisbane," he said.

In the Brisbane Test, England had picked the pace trio of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson alongside Ben Stokes, who returned to action since March after being away from the game due to injuries and mental health.

But England decided to rest Wood for the Adelaide Test although he looked in good rhythm.

"All their planning, their thoughts and their structures have just been completely wrong, and it's come back to bite them," Ponting said.

"There's no good looking forward from Brisbane if you're going to be one or two nil down. And that's what it was: they planned for Melbourne – already being two-nil down, they've come here and been pantsed again. So, they've got some really, really deep thinking to do."

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta