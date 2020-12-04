A player of the South African cricket team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the ICC.

Cape Town (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: The first one day international (ODI) between England and South Africa has been postponed after a South African player tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

The first ODI between England and South Africa was supposed to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on December 6. However, the series will have to be rescheduled now with a player testing COVID-19 positive.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma