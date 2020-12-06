The rescheduled first One Day International between England and South Africa was called off on Sunday after hotel staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The rescheduled first One Day International between England and South Africa was called off on Sunday after two hotel staff members tested positive for coronavirus, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The match had earlier been postponed just an hour before the toss on Friday after a South African player had tested positive for the deadly infection. Earlier today, England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa had agreed to delay the start for the match, which was due to take place in Paarl.

“The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19. Whilst the ECB awaits ratifications of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today’s ODI match,” a statement by the ECB read.

