In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that their team will arrive in Karachi on October 12, and will depart for India on October 16 for the ICC men's T20 World Cup at the end of the series.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England's cricket team will make a first visit to Pakistan in 16 years for a two-match T-20 International Series slated to be held in Karachi on 14 and 15 October, 2021.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that their team will arrive in Karachi on October 12, and will depart for India on October 16 for the ICC men's T20 World Cup at the end of the series.

"It's a real pleasure to announce that England men's IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations," said ECB's Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison.

Harrison added that the board is working closely with Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure all the neseccary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and the sitation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. The two sides had played subsequent series in 2012 and 2015 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan will also be hosing South Africa and New Zealand in 2021.

"England's visit to Pakistan for the 14th and 15th October 2021 T20Is will provide further lift to our passionate fans, both in Pakistan and across the globe. The nation has waited patiently for cricket to return sustainably to Pakistan and the 2021 tours by South Africa, New Zealand and England will only ensure international cricket is played uninterruptedly," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja