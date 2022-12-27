England To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In March 2023

England won the ODI series 2-1 when the last time they played against Bangladesh in 2016. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

England will tour Bangladesh in March next year to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

This will be England's first tour of Bangladesh since 2016 which will commence with first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Dhaka on March 1. The second ODI will also be hosted at the same venue on March 3.

The final match of the series will take place on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, England and Bangladesh will play three T20Is. The opening T20I will be played in Chattogram on March 9, followed by the second and third T20Is on March 12 and 14 in Dhaka.

England won the ODI series 2-1 when the last time they played against Bangladesh in 2016.

"England party are expected to play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODIs. The warm-up schedule will be announced in due course," ECB said in a statement.



Commenting on Bangladesh tour, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor said: “It is exciting that the England Men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.



“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions,” he added.



England recently won the Test series 3-0 against Pakistan and became the first side to do so in Pakistan.

England will next face South Africa in the three-match ODI series commencing on January 29.