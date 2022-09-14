England Rope In Michael Hussey And David Saker In Coaching Set-Up For T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, England have roped in former English bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian batter Michael Hussey in their coaching set-up for the next month's ICC marquee event.

Both Saker and Hussey will work under England's white-ball head coach Matthew Mott.

"Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup. Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Saker will continue with England's coaching staff after the T20 World Cup while Hussey will only serve England at a capacity of coaching consultant till the showpiece event in Down Under.



England's next assigment is against Pakistan where they will play seven T20Is in Pakistan, commencing from Sepember 20. After that, England will play three-match T20I series against Australia before the start of the T20I World Cup in Australia.

Earlier, England have announced 19-member squad for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

Pacer Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

Moeen Ali will captain the side in absence of England captain Jos Buttler. Wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood. The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

England squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.