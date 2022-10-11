England Hand First Central Contracts To Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and batsman Liam Livingstone have been given annual central contracts while Dawid Malan and Jason Roy have dropped from full deals to increment ones, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The board also announced increment contracts for Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley and David Willey in its 30-man overall list, which has players set to feature in red-ball and white-ball matches during the next 12 months.

The increment contracts recognise players who may feature for England on a less predictable basis.

Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, and Jamie Overton were handed pace bowling development contracts for the first time, joining Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone.

These contracts support developing and managing high-potential pace bowlers across all formats.



"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.



"The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport.



"The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world."

Last year, England switched to a new system of central contracts which was a departure from the previous separation of red-ball and white-ball deals the ECB introduced in 2016.

England Annual Central Contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Increment Contracts: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey

England Pace Bowling Development Contracts: Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Olly Stone.